HEC’s academy trains 42 reps of Balochistan Universities on applied AI

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA, NOV 13 /DNA/ – The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, in collaboration with HEC Regional Centre Quetta, successfully concluded a three-day training programme titled “Applied Artificial Intelligence for University Administration” at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta.

The programme brought together 42 participants from 12 universities across Balochistan, along with representatives from colleges and the Higher Education and Technical Department, Government of Balochistan. The training aimed to enhance the capacity of university administrators to understand and practically utilise emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools for improving administrative efficiency, informed decision-making, institutional productivity and digital governance in higher education institutions.

Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez graced the closing ceremony of the programme as chief guest, while Director NAHE Mr. Abid Wahab attended the ceremony as guest of honour. Deputy Director HEC Mr. Ahsan Hameedrepresented the HEC Regional Centre Quetta.

In his remarks, Dr. Khalid Hafeez emphasised the importance of developing a community of practice among higher education institutions. He appreciated the efforts of HEC in advancing capacity-building initiatives in line with the government’s vision through NAHE.

Addressing the participants earlier, Mr. Abid Wahab highlighted that AI is an emerging necessity for higher education institutions. He underlined that NAHE had developed a specialised training module in consultation with the Vice Chancellor BUITEMS engaged AI experts as resource persons. He noted that the programme was part of NAHE’s broader training initiative, already rolled out in Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta, with upcoming cohorts planned for Karachi and Peshawar. He also emphasised the importance of cascading the learning within universities, in line with the Chairman HEC’s directions, and encouraged participating institutions to share evidence of application and feedback to help strengthen the training and improve institutional systems. He appreciated the support of BUITEMS, the resource persons and the chief guest in making the programme successful.

The resource persons appreciated NAHE’s initiative in introducing practical AI applications to university administration and underscored the importance of embracing emerging technologies to strengthen institutional capacity, improve service delivery and prepare higher education institutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The interactive three-day programme featured practical learning sessions on the application of AI tools in various university administrative functions, enabling participants to explore opportunities for streamlining routine processes, enhancing productivity, supporting data-informed decision-making and improving institutional workflows.