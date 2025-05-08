HEC Trains 60 Editors, Researchers in 5th Workshop on Journal Recognition in KP

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 (DNA): Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan successfully organised the 5th Editors Orientation Capacity-Building Workshop on Journal Recognition at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar. Around 60 journal editors, researchers, and faculty members from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in the training.

Being part of HEC’s efforts to enhance the quality and international visibility of academic research in Pakistan, the workshop aimed at strengthening editorial practices and aligning local academic journals with international publishing standards. The event marked another key milestone in advancing Pakistan’s scholarly publishing ecosystem.

The session was led by Dr. Akhtar Shirin, a distinguished clinician and academic. Dr. Shirin holds an MBBS, FCPS, FRCP (Glasgow), and a Master’s in Health research. He is a Professor of Medicine and Director of the Clinical Trials Unit at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, as well as the Vice President of the Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME). He is also former President of the Pakistan Association of Medical Editors (PAME) and Chief Editor of the Khyber Medical University Journal.

The workshop featured interactive sessions on crucial topics, including best practices in academic publishing, editorial policies and procedures, peer review mechanisms and compliance with the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ) and Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) guidelines.

The event began and concluded with ceremonial remarks by Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar. He underscored the importance of ongoing professional development to enhance the quality, credibility, and global impact of Pakistani research journals.

This initiative is part of HEC’s broader strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s research infrastructure and foster deeper integration with the international academic community.