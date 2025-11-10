HEC sends graduates to China to boost farming technology

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) organized a send-off ceremony for 221 agriculture graduates selected to receive advanced training in China under the Prime Minister’s Initiative for Capacity Building of 1,000 Agriculture Graduates. These participants will undergo training at Huazhong Agricultural University and Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University.

This initiative, launched by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the Government of China, aims to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural research and development capacity through specialized training in cutting-edge agricultural technologies, modern farming methods, and sustainable agricultural practices.

The ceremony was attended by officials from HEC, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), and representatives from other partner institutions, along with the selected trainees.

In his address, Mr. Amir Mohyuddin, Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, appreciated the joint efforts of the Governments of Pakistan and China in promoting agricultural innovation and human resource development. He highlighted that Pakistan’s agricultural transformation requires trained professionals capable of introducing modern practices in irrigation, seed technology, and sustainable crop management.

Mr. Mohyuddin expressed confidence that the trainees would serve as ambassadors of Pakistan’s agricultural vision and contribute effectively to the nation’s food security goals upon their return. He also emphasized the importance of people-to-people collaboration between Pakistan and China under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Advisor (HRD), HEC, in his welcome remarks, lauded the strong and enduring partnership between HEC and Chinese universities. He emphasized that the program not only builds the technical competence of young graduates but also strengthens bilateral academic and cultural ties. Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan spoke about the rich and disciplined culture of China, its impressive progress in agricultural technology, and the transformative impact of the training program on Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.

He informed the audience that 668 trainees have already proceeded to China in two earlier batches, while this third batch of 221 trainees continues the momentum of the initiative. He encouraged the participants to learn diligently, embrace new technologies, and act as agents of change upon their return to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s Initiative for Capacity Building of 1,000 Agriculture Graduates in China represents a landmark effort to enhance Pakistan’s human capital in the agricultural sector. The program enables young professionals to receive hands-on training in diverse fields, including precision agriculture, seed breeding, water resource management, climate-resilient farming, and biotechnology.

The ceremony concluded with expressions of gratitude to both governments for their unwavering support in fostering academic collaboration and agricultural development. Certificates of participation were distributed among the selected trainees, followed by a group photo session marking the departure of the third batch to China.