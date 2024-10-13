HEC secures 3rd position

ISLAMABAD, OCT 13 (DNA) —”The team of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan gave an impressive performance at the Inter-departmental Karate Championship held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore, and secured 3rd position.

HEC team demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, winning a total of 18 medals, including 1 gold, 6 silver, and 11 bronze medals. In the female category, Nimra Ali won the silver medal in Individual Kata, while the team comprising Hafiza Iqra Anwar, Summaya Rafaqat, and Aayira Faisal won bronze medal in Team Kata.

The team also won one bronze medal in Team Kumite. Other notable female performances included four silver medals and three bronze medals in various weight categories. The male team also gave a very good performance with Haris Nadeem winning a bronze medal in Individual Kata.

The team comprising Haris Nadeem, Dilawar, Nouman Arshad, and Alyan secured bronze medal in Team Kata. The team won silver medal in Team Kumite, while Syed Wasi Haider clinched a gold medal in the below 75 kg weight category. Other male athletes won five bronze medals in various weight categories.

Expert guidance, up to the mark training, teamwork, athletes’ dedication and hard work led to this impressive performance. HEC’s participation in the championship demonstrates its commitment to promoting sports excellence and empowering university students to achieve laurels in both academics and athletics. —DNA