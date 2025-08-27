HEC, Pink Ribbon honor universities for cancer awareness efforts

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 /DNA/ – Pink Ribbon Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) at the Higher Education Commission (HEC), organised the Pink Ribbon HEC Youth Awards for Breast Cancer Awareness at the HEC Headquarters. The event recognised winners of the 2023 and 2024 Youth Awareness Programs and honoured colleges and universities for spreading awareness to 2.5 million young people across Pakistan.

The ceremony was graced by Managing Director NAHE, Dr Noor Amna Malik, and CEO Pink Ribbon, Mr. Omer Aftab, along with administrative dignitaries, students, and faculty. A total of 47 awards were presented to colleges and universities for their efforts over the past two years.

Since October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink Ribbon Pakistan marks it as Pinktober: a nationwide campaign aligned with the international observance. Each year, over 200 colleges and universities organise seminars, walks, art competitions, and distribute informational materials to remove stigma and promote early detection. Volunteers also raise funds for Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Trust Hospital.

The Pink Ribbon–HEC Youth Awards 2023–24 recognized winners under multiple categories:

For year 2023, winners include (1st Position) Beaconhouse College Programme PECHS Campus Karachi and Women University Multan, (2nd Position) Government College for Women Jhelum and Bahria University Islamabad Campus, (3rd Position) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana and OPF College for Girls Islamabad, (Outstanding Event Award) Metropolitan Universal International College Islamabad, (Volunteer Dedication Award) Westminster Academy Islamabad and DHA CSS College for Women Karachi, (Social Media Award) Textile Institute of Pakistan, (Emerging Region Award) University of Gwadar and Karakoram International University Gilgit, (Appreciation Award) University of Education Jauhrabad Campus; Jinnah Sindh Medical University; Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering and Technology, Nawabshah and University of Malakand, (Recognition Award) Government College for Women Mohanpura Rawalpindi; NFC University of Engineering and Technology Multan; Lahore College for Women University – Dept. of Gender & Development Studies; and University of the Punjab – Dept. of Public Health, (Encouragement Award) Abbottabad Medical International College; Zia-ud-Din Medical University Karachi; HITEC University Taxila; Government Graduate College Bosan Road Multan; Mirpur University of Science and Technology; and Center of Excellence for Women Studies – University of Karachi, (Certificate of Appreciation) School of Behavioral Sciences Minhaj University Lahore; Department of Biology Lahore Garrison University; The Millennium Universal College Islamabad; The Islamia University Bahawalpur; and Women Development Center – Government College University Lahore

Winners for 2024 are (1st Position) Government Graduate College for Women Lahore Cantt and Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, (2nd Position) Fazaia Medical College Islamabad and University of South Asia, (3rd Position) Government Graduate College for Women Gulberg and University of Education Township Campus, (Best New Initiative Award) Center of Excellence of Molecular Biology – Punjab University, (Emerging Region Award) Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan and Women University AJK, (Appreciation Award) IBA University Sukkur; Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology; University of Karachi and Government Sadiq College for Women University Bahawalpur, (Recognition Award) Sarhad University of Science and Technology Peshawar; Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar and Government Dayal Singh Graduate College Lahore, (Encouragement Award) Sindh Madrasatul Islam University; Jinnah University for Women Karachi and Roots IVY Bahawalpur, (Supporting Leaders throughout the Years Award) Ms. Samina Rao, Principal Government Graduate College for Women Shadbagh Lahore and Dr. Zile Huma Mustehsan, School of Health Sciences NUST.

MD NAHE, Dr. Noor Amna Malik, hailed the Pink Ribbon Youth Awards as a ground-breaking initiative addressing a health issue that impacts millions of women and families. She said the partnership between HEC and Pink Ribbon exemplifies how academia and civil society can drive meaningful social change by mobilizing youth for grassroots awareness. She added that 180 universities have now joined the campaign, with breast cancer awareness to be included in Vice Chancellors’ agendas and Pre-Service scholar training.

Pink Ribbon CEO, Mr. Omer Aftab, noted that HEC has partnered with Pink Ribbon since 2012, helping educate young girls on early detection and healthy lifestyles. He said the Pink Ribbon Trust Hospital provides free diagnostic support to underprivileged families, and in 22 years the campaign has reached millions. He emphasized that breast cancer constitutes nearly 50% of cancers in women and cases are rising annually.

Institutional representatives also shared experiences. Ms. Samina Rao stressed breaking stigma for timely diagnosis. Dr. Zile Huma highlighted Pakistan’s 90,000 new cases and 60,000 deaths each year, urging focus on modifiable risks. Prof. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah noted that one-fifth of reported cancers in Gilgit-Baltistan are breast cancer and shared his university’s awareness activities.