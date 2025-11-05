HEC mobilizes accreditation councils for global alignment under REQAAB Framework

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, through its Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), hosted a crucial orientation session for representatives of HEC-established Accreditation Councils.

The session was held to initiate the implementation of REQAAB (Reviewing the Effectiveness of Quality Assurance and Accreditation Bodies), a core component of the Pakistan Precepts, Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PSG-2023).

The PSG-2023, developed through a collaborative venture initiated in 2021 with QAA-UK and extensive stakeholder consultation, is designed to blend internationally recognized quality assurance standards with context-specific, localized solutions. The revamped framework was launched in August 2023.

This orientation session, which marks a significant next step in elevating the standards of quality assurance in the country, was attended by key representatives from all Accreditation Councils established under the HEC. It was chaired by Mr. Nasir Shah, Director General (Quality Assurance), HEC, who set the tone by emphasizing the indispensable role of the Accreditation Councils.

“By aligning with the REQAAB standards, we are not just enhancing internal processes but collectively taking a decisive step toward achieving national and international recognition and global acceptance for the programs accredited in Pakistan,” stated Mr. Shah. He stressed the importance of seamless collaboration between the Councils and the HEC to meet national educational priorities and global quality benchmarks.

Mr. Muhammad Raza, Deputy Director, HEC, delivered a detailed presentation on the PSG-2023 framework and the REQAAB component. He highlighted the need of modernizing accreditation practices to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global education and employment landscape. The revamped QA Framework aligns with international benchmarks, enhancing the recognition and reputation of Pakistani institutions on the global stage, and promotes collaboration, quality enhancement, and academic integrity.

The session mainly underscored the REQAAB framework’s mandate for accountability, which requires that existing Accreditation Councils must map their current processes to the new REQAAB Standards. Furthermore, the Councils must be reviewed periodically by national or international QA agencies/bodies to ensure continuous compliance and effectiveness.

At the end of the presentation, Mr. Irfan Ullah, Director QAA, encouraged the Accreditations Councils to develop their business models, which are currently missing.

The session successfully concluded with a commitment from all participating councils to work closely with the QAA-HEC to ensure a successful and timely transition to the new, more robust, and globally compliant quality assurance mechanism.