HEC Launches Online Facility for Equivalence of Local Degrees

Islamabad, November 11, 2021: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has launched online facility for equivalence of degrees awarded by Pakistani universities and degree awarding institutions to facilitate the graduates.

This is a completely paperless system, and the applicants will no longer be required to visit HEC offices or send their documents to HEC for equivalence of their qualifications. They can apply from their homes by creating online profile at ‘eservices.hec.gov.pk’ and upload HEC attested educational documents from Bachelor’s onwards along with paid fee challan.

The applications will be processed through online system, and the applicants will be issued system-generated equivalence letters through email. The new equivalence portal is a robust and hassle-free system, embedded with all the security features.

Besides, applicants will be intimated about the status of their applications at every stage through system-generated emails.