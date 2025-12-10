HEC launches leadership training workshop

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 /DNA/ – The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), has launched a three-day leadership training workshop titled “Strategic Planning and Leadership Excellence” for Vice Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors of public sector universities of Balochistan from 10th -12th December 2025. The workshop aims to enhance the leadership capacity of senior university management to effectively address the academic, administrative, and financial challenges faced by higher education institutions.

The training programme is designed to strengthen decision-making, policy formulation, financial sustainability, institutional self-reliance, strategic planning, governance, and innovation in research and learning. It also focuses on developing vision-based strategic planning aligned with institutional goals, applying data-driven decision-making tools, improving governance and accountability mechanisms, and strengthening collaboration and stakeholder engagement.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, was chief guest of the opening ceremony. Chairman HEC Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul Haq, and Managing Director NAHE Dr. Noor Amna Malik were also present in the session.

Addressing the participants, Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar highlighted her strong personal connection with Balochistan and emphasised the importance of presenting the positive and resilient image of the province to promote national cohesion. She stressed that academic leaders have a critical responsibility to identify challenges in the higher education sector and work collectively to find sustainable solutions. She also emphasised the role of legislation and policy reforms in strengthening the self-reliance of universities. In the context of rapid technological advancement, she underlined the need for institutions to enhance their capabilities to meet emerging demands.

Chairman HEC Mr. Nadeem Mahbub thanked the Vice Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors for their participation and described it as a reflection of their commitment to improving higher education and shaping the future of youth. He highlighted the central role of universities in knowledge creation, skills development, and social progress. He emphasised that the leadership of Vice Chancellors is vital in setting the vision, performance standards, and direction of universities. He also noted that the youth of Balochistan possess immense potential and that universities must play a strong role in nurturing their abilities for national development. He reiterated that although the challenges faced by Balochistan’s universities are significant, they are not permanent, and HEC remains fully committed to supporting the province’s higher education sector.

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, Managing Director NAHE Dr. Noor Amna Malik appreciated the Governor of Balochistan for his guidance in initiating this exclusive leadership programme. She briefed the participants on the structure and objectives of the workshop and explained that the training modules cover key areas of higher education leadership. She expressed hope that the workshop would serve as a valuable learning platform and promote collaborative problem-solving among the participants.

The three-day workshop includes in-depth sessions on key areas of higher education management such as financial governance, quality assurance, research and innovation, financial sustainability, governance and strategic management, digital transformation, internationalization, strategic partnerships, and human resource development. The resource persons include senior officials and experts from HEC, former State Bank leadership, British Council Pakistan, and the Regional English Language Office of US Embassy.

The training initiative reflects the continued efforts of HEC to strengthen leadership capacity in the higher education sector and to support institutional development in Balochistan through structured learning and professional development.