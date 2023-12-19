HEC introduces centralised test for IT graduates leading to apprenticeship in IT Industry

DNA

Islamabad, Dec 19: In response to the continuously evolving technological advancements, innovation and research, and digital transformation an initiative is taken to train the graduating IT students on cutting-edge technologies in collaboration with IT industry. For the purpose, a Centralized Test is arranged for IT Graduates, leading to apprenticeship in top IT companies of Pakistan.

The primary objective of this initiative is to ensure that IT graduates are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and attributes to excel in the ever-changing IT industry.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with relevant stakeholders including Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) aimed at bridging IT industry-academia gap and ways to improve the market readiness of IT students under the academia-industry co-opt programme.

The centralized test has been arranged on January 7, 2024, for the enrolled students of 7th semester in computing related disciplines offered in recognised public and private sector universities and affiliated colleges through Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan. The students may apply on VU portal https://www.vu.edu.pk/GraduateTest/ for registration till December 31, 2023.

Students qualifying the test will be offered placement in IT companies including top IT exporters in Pakistan through P@SHA to acquire hands-on experience on real-time projects. The qualifying candidates will also be considered for an exemption up to six (6) credit hours in 8th semester against electives or mandatory field experience. Spring 2024 will be the first session for the industry placement programme. Upon successful completion of the co-opt programme, the credentials of the candidates with recommendations shall be placed on PSEB and P@SHA portals for access of large pool of IT companies leading to job offers.