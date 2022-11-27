HEC Intervarsity Badminton Boys Championship at IoBM
ISLAMABAD, NOV 27 /DNA/ – Sports Officials attended the Manager’s meeting of the HEC Intervarsity Zone M Badminton Boys Championship 2022-23. It was held at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi on Saturday, 26, 2022.
As many as 10 universities are participating in this tournament that begins on Monday, November 28, 2022, at IoBM. The draws for the tournament matches were held during the meeting.
« IVWF, KBM Care join hands for humanitarian endeavors (Previous News)
Related News
HEC Intervarsity Badminton Boys Championship at IoBM
ISLAMABAD, NOV 27 /DNA/ – Sports Officials attended the Manager’s meeting of the HEC IntervarsityRead More
HEC recognizes Pak’s first entrepreneurial HEI, Extreme Commerce College (ECC)
KARACHI, NOV 19 /DNA/ – Prioritizing entrepreneurship as one of the most important faculties toRead More
Comments are Closed