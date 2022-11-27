HEC Intervarsity Badminton Boys Championship at IoBM

ISLAMABAD, NOV 27 /DNA/ – Sports Officials attended the Manager’s meeting of the HEC Intervarsity Zone M Badminton Boys Championship 2022-23. It was held at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi on Saturday, 26, 2022.

As many as 10 universities are participating in this tournament that begins on Monday, November 28, 2022, at IoBM. The draws for the tournament matches were held during the meeting.