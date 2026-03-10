HEC hosts reception for scholarship awardees from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) hosted a reception at its Secretariat in Islamabad for students from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who are currently pursuing their studies in Pakistan under the prestigious Allama Iqbal Scholarship Programme.

The event brought together students from these countries studying at various leading universities in and around the capital. Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Rear Admiral Fred Senavirathne (Rtd), High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, Vice Chancellors and Rectors from various host institutions.

In his keynote address, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar extended a warm welcome to the students and the diplomats. He expressed his profound gratitude to the management of Pakistani universities for their dedicated support in hosting and mentoring these students. He highlighted that Pakistan is home to world-class institutions such as FAST, COMSATS, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule, NUML, Quaid-I-Azam University, NUTECH, UET and NUST, which provide a competitive and nurturing environment for global talent.

The Chairman emphasized that such educational initiatives are vital for cementing the bilateral bonds. He noted that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a long history of standing by each other in times of need, and similarly, the relationship with Bangladesh is being continuously strengthened through multiple avenues, with education serving as a primary bridge for future collaboration.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka spoke highly of the longstanding and robust friendship between the two nations, noting that collaboration spans critical sectors including commerce, sports, defense, and education. He reiterated that Sri Lanka prioritizes the education of its citizens and views this scholarship program as a resounding success that significantly strengthens people-to-people relations. While thanking the Government of Pakistan and the HEC, he encouraged the students to make the most of this unique opportunity to gain knowledge and build lasting professional networks.

Echoing these sentiments, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh remarked on the shared cultural and academic values that unite the two countries. He stated that the presence of Bangladeshi students in Pakistani universities is an indicator of the deepening educational ties and mutual trust between the two countries. He praised the Allama Iqbal Scholarship Programme for providing a platform where young minds can exchange ideas and contribute to the socio-economic development of the entire region.

Earlier, Director General (HRD) HEC Mrs. Aayesha Ikram delivered the welcome remarks. She provided a brief overview of the program’s progress and reaffirmed that HEC will facilitate the students’ journey throughout their stay to ensure a seamless academic experience. She said that these students will serve as ambassadors of goodwill between their respective countries and Pakistan.