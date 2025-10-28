HEC holds Training on Higher Education Data Reporting for Balochistan HEIs

Islamabad/Quetta, Oct 28 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan conducted a capacity building and follow-up deliberative session on ‘Higher Education Statistics (HES) and Affiliated Colleges Data’ at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta. The session was organised by HEC’s Higher Education Data Repository (HEDR) Division for the focal persons of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Balochistan.

The two-day activity aimed to provide comprehensive support to focal persons in ensuring the accuracy, consistency, and timely submission of data for the fiscal years 2023–24 and 2024–25.

The first day of the session focused on enhancing participants’ understanding of HES data templates, validation mechanisms, and submission procedures. The HEDR team conducted hands-on demonstrations, guiding representatives from public and private HEIs through data entry processes, reporting standards, and error rectification techniques. The session participants appreciated the practical approach and clarity of the training.

On the second day, the focus shifted to affiliated colleges. The HEDR team provided one-on-one technical assistance, addressing institution-specific challenges and offering on-spot troubleshooting to facilitate data completion. The session enabled HEIs to identify pending areas, clarify data requirements, and progress toward timely submission.

This initiative significantly contributed to improving the data reporting capacity of HEIs and their affiliated colleges, reaffirming HEDR’s commitment to strengthening the national Higher Education Statistics framework across Pakistan.