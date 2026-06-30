HEC facilitates faculty, students for int’l conferences

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan convened the Travel Grant and Seminar Conference Apex Committee Meeting on June 29, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to fostering research excellence and further strengthening the higher education ecosystem.

The meeting reflected HEC’s strategic vision of supporting research, innovation, and academic collaboration. Through its Travel Grant and Seminar Conference initiatives, HEC continues to facilitate researchers, faculty members, and students in participating in national and international conferences, seminars, workshops, and scholarly forums.

The Apex Committee reviewed applications and proposals aimed at encouraging quality research and increasing the visibility of Pakistani scholarship at global platforms. The Committee emphasized the importance of supporting research that contributes to academic growth, scientific advancement, and national development.

HEC’s Travel Grant Program enables scholars to present their work internationally, build professional networks, and engage with experts in their fields. Likewise, the Seminar Conference Support Program helps institutions organize academic events that promote the exchange of ideas and best practices.

These initiatives highlight HEC’s strong support for academia, researchers, faculty, and students by creating opportunities for learning, collaboration, and professional development. HEC remains committed to building a knowledge-based economy through sustained investment in higher education and research.

As Pakistan’s leading higher education body, HEC continues to advance its mission of fostering innovation, strengthening research capacity, and promoting academic excellence across the country.=DNA