HEC expos introduce BD students to Pakistan-Bangladesh knowledge corridor

Pakistan to Award 500 Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships to BD Students

Islamabad/Chittagong, DEC 1 /DNA/ – A delegation of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and 15 leading Pakistani universities held education Expos at the Southern University and the University of Chittagong, Bangladesh, aiming to introduce students to higher education opportunities in Pakistani universities under the Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor.

Prof. Dr. Sarwar Jahan, the founder of Southern University, welcomed the HEC and universities delegation to the Southern University, where a seminar was held to share comprehensive information on the opportunities available for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher studies in Pakistan, covering scholarship options, application processes, faculty and student exchange programmes, and prospects for collaborative research. Vice Chancellor SU Dr. Sharif Ashrafulzzaman, the university’s top management and deans, and faculty members attended the seminar. Following the seminar, an educational expo was organised for the Southern University students to introduce them to the scholarship and academic opportunities available in Pakistan. Hundreds of students visited the booths of participating Pakistani universities to learn about admission opportunities, academic programs, and available scholarships.

Vice Chancellor University of Chittagong Dr. Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, along with Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Muhammad Wasif, inaugurated the Expo at University of Chittagong. Faculty members, local media representatives, and a large number of students and their parents visited the Expo, where they were briefed about Pakistani universities and the opportunities for Bangladeshi students.

Education Expos are a key component of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, through which the Government of Pakistan is offering 500 fully funded Allama Muhammad Iqbal scholarships via the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher education at Pakistan’s top-ranked institutions.