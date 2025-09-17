HEC deliberates on parallel accreditation of computer and software engineering programmes

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 17 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) convened a meeting to discuss the matter of parallel accreditation of Bachelor of Computer Engineering and Software Engineering programmes by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC).

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayum, Executive Director, HEC, with participation from the Director General Quality Assurance Agency, HEC, Mr. Nasir Shah and representatives of the NCEAC Secretariat, alongside officials from PEC including Engr. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Sheikh, Sr. Additional Registrar / Technical Advisor Regulations, Engr. Jehan Zeb Khan, Additional Registrar / Head-EEU, and Mr. Wazirzada Mohammad Owais, Consultant, Techno-Legal Affairs.

The forum held detailed deliberations on the overlaps, challenges, and implications of parallel accreditation and highlighted the importance of evolving a harmonized and collaborative mechanism between the two Councils.

The participants underscored that resolving this issue is essential to ensure quality assurance, clarity for higher education institutions, and consistency for graduates entering the national and international job markets.

The HEC reaffirmed its commitment to working with both PEC and NCEAC and emphasized that the curricula will be reviewed against international standards, after which a final decision will be implemented.