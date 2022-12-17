HEC conducts hockey trials for female players of GB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (DNA): Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi organised Hockey trials at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore for the female players of Gilgit-Baltistan residing in Lahore.

The hockey trials were held in five phases, while women from Gilgit-Baltistan living in Lahore were given a special opportunity to appear in trials in Lahore, said a press release yesterday.

Before this, these trials were held in five stages in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Gilgit, Skardu and Islamabad, in which young female athletes of 15 to 25 years participated. It is pertinent to mention that the Government of Pakistan is organizing hockey trials under the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League in 25 districts of the country and is providing equal opportunities to the country’s youth.

After holding these trials, provincial leagues will be organized between the teams of the best players and the best players of provincial leagues will be given an opportunity to participate in the national league after getting coaching and mentoring in training camps.

In her message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that along with the promotion of sports, a number of steps are being taken by the government to provide better opportunities to the youth in other fields of life.

She further said that the prime minister of Pakistan has a special interest in youth welfare projects and the government is running several projects for the youth, including the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award, Green Youth Movement, Youth Development Center and other programmes.

Director Sports, HEC Javed Ali Memon said that Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has always encouraged the youth and he believes that there is no shortage of talent in our country and we only need to provide opportunities to youth in every field.