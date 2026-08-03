HEC commission approves budget estimates for FY 2026-27

ISLAMABAD, AUG 3 /DNA/ – The 48th Meeting of the Commission, the apex governing body of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, was held on Monday at the HEC Secretariat, Islamabad. The meeting, chaired by Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, deliberated on a range of financial, administrative and policy matters concerning Pakistan’s higher education sector.

The Commission approved the recommendations of the Finance & Planning Committee relating to the HEC’s Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2026-27. The approved budget encompasses the Federal Recurring Grant for public sector universities, budgetary allocations for the HEC Secretariat, and the Development Grant under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The Commission also approved a number of financial and administrative measures aimed at strengthening institutional governance and improving organizational efficiency.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s higher education sector, the Commission underscored the importance of prudent financial management and sustained public investment to enable universities to continue delivering quality education, research, innovation and human resource development. The meeting also considered a number of academic, regulatory and administrative matters relating to the higher education sector and took decisions in accordance with the agenda.

The meeting was attended by distinguished members of the Commission, including Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul Haq; Additional Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Mr. Hassan Saqlain; representative of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Mr. Naseem Haider; representative of Secretary HED Balochistan, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed; representative of Secretary HED Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Imran Ullah Marwat; representative of the Government of the Punjab, Dr. Sumaira Rehman; representative of the Government of Sindh, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi; representative of the Vice Chancellors’ Committee, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai; Dr. Arabella Bhutto; Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar; Dr. Farid Ahmad Khan; Dr. Samreen Hussain; Dr. Sayed Ahmed Hussain Shah; Dr. Syed Zahoor Hassan; Ms. Mahwish Faraz Lakhani; Mr. Shoaib Mir; Mr. Muhammad Haider Amin; Dr. Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan; and Dr. Syed Sohail H. Naqvi.