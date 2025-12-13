HEC, British Council expand partnership for scholarships, research grants

ISLAMABAD, DEC 13 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and British Council have launched the £10 million second phase of Pak-UK Education Gateway partnership. The Gateway will help the UK’s world class institutions work with their Pakistani counterparts on shared challenges from climate change to mobility and growth.

A launch ceremony was organised at the HEC Secretariat, which also celebrated the achievements of Phase-I of Pak-UK Education Gateway partnership.

Phase-II will open up numerous opportunities, and further strengthen the bilateral collaborative relationship. It will result in increased funding for scholarships, research grants and exchange between universities in both countries to work on shared challenges like climate change. A Start Up Challenge Fund will be set up to support Pakistan-UK collaborations in pursuing opportunities for growth, finding new markets and commercial success.

The partnership will also lead to development of high performing leadership in Pakistan’s education system with the governance to support it. This means a strong emphasis on inclusion, including access on campuses for people with disabilities, the role of women in senior leadership positions, quality assurance and standards setting, ensuring that more young people enjoy access to higher education. The collaborative programme is also aimed at paving the way for the growth of Transnational Education and a commitment to Mutual Recognition of Qualifications.

Speaking at the occasion, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Pak-UK Education Gateway has produced tangible results. He commended the efforts of HEC and British Council in fostering this bilateral partnership. The Minister said that the Government is committed to promoting higher education in the country through dedicated measures including development of collaborations and partnerships, and equipping country’s youth with education and skills. “Education is the bridge that connects people, cultures, and futures,” he emphasized.

Acting Chairperson HEC, Mr. Nadeem Mahbub said that Pak-UK Education Gateway is more than a mere programme, functioning instead as a system-to-system partnership. He shared background of the HEC-British Council partnership and shed light on the achievements marked under the Gateway initiative. The Chairperson expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders including the UK and Pakistani Governments, the higher education sectors, and the HEC and British Council teams for programme’s success. He noted that the programme has touched countless lives and continues to benefit the people.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said, “Education is the building block of growth and prosperity. Our work on education in Pakistan supports people throughout their lives: from helping reform education policy at the school level, to our strong partnership in higher education. This next phase builds on our already strong relationship, and will unlock opportunities to help both our higher education sectors thrive”.

In his welcome address, Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul Haq highlighted the significance of Pak-UK Education Gateway in further strengthening the longstanding partnership. He said the Gateway has proved to be a flagship collaboration in key areas such as leadership development, quality assurance, distance learning, international mobility, and transnational education, etc.

Phase-I of Pak-UK Education Gateway, launched in 2018, supported the development of 165 partnerships between institutions in both countries, 2,000 joint research papers and £5 million that was awarded in research grants. Due to the work done in Phase-I – the Gateway has already become a cornerstone of international collaboration, driving innovation and research excellence.