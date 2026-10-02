HEC announces research awards 2026-27 worth Rs1 million

LAHORE, Oct 02 (DNA): The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Research Awards 2026-27, offering cash prizes of up to Rs 1 million to recognize outstanding research contributions.

The awards aim to encourage researchers, teachers and scholars whose work has contributed significantly to intellectual and social development.

According to HEC, the awards will be presented in three categories: Best Researcher, Best Young Researcher and Best Publication. Winners will receive certificates along with cash prizes. The Best Publication Award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 million, while Best Researcher and Best Young Researcher (under 40) winners will receive Rs 550,000 each.

The awards cover three broad disciplinary groups: social sciences, arts and humanities, law, education, management and public policy; physical sciences, engineering, technology, computer science, statistics and mathematics; and life, biological and health sciences, pharmacy, agriculture and veterinary sciences.

Pakistani researchers can submit applications through HEC’s online portal, research.hec.gov.pk, by October 31, 2026.

Applications will undergo administrative screening before eligible submissions are evaluated by relevant subject-matter experts and review panels.