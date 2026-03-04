HEC announces national skill competency test for IT graduates

ISLAMABAD, MAR 4 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has notified the commencement of the National Skill Competency Test for IT graduates, a landmark initiative designed to align academic outcomes with the rapidly evolving demands of the global technology sector.

Developed pursuant to Prime Minister’s directives and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), this standardized assessment aims to enhance the employability and market readiness of the nation’s burgeoning IT workforce.

For students currently enrolled in their 7th and 8th semesters of computing programs – including Computer Science, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and related fields – the test offers a transformative opportunity.

Participation is entirely free of charge and provides high-achieving students with a joint certificate from HEC, PSEB, and P@SHA, alongside inclusion in a national talent pool accessible to both local and international employers.

Furthermore, qualifying students will receive one academic credit from their respective institutions and gain prioritized access to internships, apprenticeships, and international certification pathways.

The significance of this initiative extends deeply into the academic landscape. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have been asked to ensure full student participation, as the results will form a critical component of national benchmarking.

Universities will be categorized into performance tiers based on their students’ success, reflecting their alignment with industry competencies. Conversely, institutions that fail to facilitate the registration process will face placement below the lowest performance category in national rankings.

The test will be computer based to be conducted simultaneously across Pakistan on April 4-5, 2026. Eligible candidates may contact focal person of their respective university for timely completion of their registration.