HEC, ACCA explore avenues of collaboration

ISLAMABAD, SEP 11 /DNA/ – A delegation of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a globally recognised professional accounting organisation, visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat and called on Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Friday.

The ACCA team – comprising Executive Director (Relationships) ACCA Ms. Lucia Real Martin, Chief Executive Officer ACCA Pakistan Mr. Assad Hameed Khan, and other notables — apprised the Chairman HEC of the ACCA operations and achievements in Pakistan and appreciated HEC for its services in the higher education sector. The delegates also informed the Chairman HEC about the ACCA centres functioning in Pakistan, the accomplishments of ACCA members/graduates, and the successes of accountancy professionals exporting services to foreign reputed firms from Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the potential of collaboration, particularly in the areas of research and capacity building. They also had a detailed discussion on equivalence and accreditation of qualifications, impact of the Chartered Accountancy professionals on the national economy, and the way forward to strengthen linkages between academia and professional bodies.

Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar reiterated HEC’s commitment to quality of higher education and research. He acknowledged the importance of Chartered Accountancy professionals for organisations. He underlined the need for promoting literacy and training of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital currency, supporting entrepreneurship, and encouraging continuous professional development (CPD) in all academic disciplines including Chartered Accountancy. He highlighted the significance of the impact of professions on the national economy.