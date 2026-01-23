Heavy snowfall disrupts Pakistan’s north; Murree, Tirah, Chilas, Quetta affected

MURREE, JAN 23: The northern regions of Pakistan are facing severe disruption as heavy snowfall continues to affect Murree, Tirah, Chilas, Quetta, and surrounding areas, with rescue and relief operations ongoing to assist stranded tourists and residents.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Amir Khattak, reached Murree to oversee operations and visited multiple areas — including Chatta Mor, Baadiyan, Jheeka Gali, and Mall Road, where snow clearance is underway.

He said the situation in Murree is under control, but roads remain slippery, particularly towards Islamabad, causing traffic disruptions. “Tourists are advised to follow safety measures while travelling,” said Khattak.

Additional personnel have been deployed by traffic police and district administration to guide visitors. Snow removal on blocked roads is ongoing using heavy machinery, and teams remain on site to maintain road access.

Later, snowfall resumed in Murree, forcing the closure of entry points from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Communication networks are also disrupted in certain areas, further complicating rescue efforts.

In Balochistan, the Pakistan Army conducted rescue and restoration operations amid heavy snowfall. Soldiers assisted hundreds of stranded passengers and vehicles in Zhob, reopening the Alouddin Pass for light vehicles. PDMA carried out rescue operations in affected districts, safely relocating stranded people.

In Chilas, heavy snow led to the closure of the Karakoram Highway, leaving hundreds of passengers trapped in their vehicles. Similarly, in Khyber, 65 people across 25 vehicles were rescued as snow hampered travel.

Rescue operations have expanded to cover Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, and Nowshera, involving 103 personnel and 23 vehicles.

Swat’s upper regions, including Malam Jabba, Dain, Bahrain, Kalam, Marghazar, Islampur, and Gabin Jabba, continue to experience intermittent snowfall.

Commuters drive through a snow-covered road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chaman on January 22, 2026. — AFP

Tourists flocked to Malam Jabba for chairlift rides, snowfall, and natural scenery, while nearby areas of Mingora also received snow. Road closures and electricity outages in upper and plain areas have added to difficulties.

In Astore, heavy snowfall at Musharraf Chowk over the past 20 hours caused road blockages due to falling snow, isolating the district headquarters at Gorekot, Fina Bolan, and surrounding upper areas.

Authorities continue rescue operations across northern Pakistan, with teams working to ensure the safety of residents and tourists stranded by heavy snowfall.