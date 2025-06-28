Heavy rain, flash floods feared in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Gilgit in 48hrs

ISLAMABAD, JUN 28: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a high alert for possible heavy rainfall and flooding across several regions of Pakistan over the next 24 to 48 hours, warning both the public and local administrations to take urgent precautionary measures.

According to an NDMA spokesperson, glacial melting combined with intense rainfall could trigger floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and the Kumrat Valley. Specific high-risk areas in GB include Badswat, Hanarchi, Tarsat, Hundur, and Darkot, where a rapid rise in water levels is anticipated due to glacial outburst floods (GLOFs).

The authority has also forecast urban flooding in multiple cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, and Kotli, as well as in densely populated urban centres like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Kasur, and Mandi Bahauddin.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rains accompanied by windstorms are expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan, while low-lying areas remain vulnerable to flash floods.

Also Read: Four kill as floods hit Zhob, Harnai and Swat

Southern Sindh, particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot and Jacobabad, has also been marked as highly susceptible to urban flooding. The National Emergency Operations Centre cautioned that electrical systems could be affected and plain areas of Sindh and Punjab may face waterlogging.

In Balochistan, heavy rains with dusty winds are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibi, Dera Bugti and Loralai.

Additionally, thunderstorms in the mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK may cause landslides, further complicating rescue and relief operations.

Public advisory and hotel warning

The NDMA has urged citizens to stay away from weak structures, mud walls, electricity poles, and billboards during rain and windstorms to avoid injury.

In light of the recent Swat tragedy, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourist Services Wing has separately issued a strict advisory to all hotels and restaurants in tourist destinations.

Also Read: Swat tourists, hotels ignored flood, glacier burst warnings: Report

“Hotels on riverbanks must immediately remove seating areas and avoid setting up any temporary barriers,” the advisory warned.

The wing emphasized that businesses near rivers should conduct safety inspections, adhere to official guidelines, and obtain NOCs for any new construction. Non-compliance will result in administrative and legal action, it added.

NDMA’s appeal

The NDMA has appealed to the public and relevant government bodies to stay alert, follow advisories, and report any emergency situations to the authorities. Local administrations have been asked to ensure emergency response teams are on standby, especially in high-risk zones.