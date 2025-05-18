Sunday, May 18, 2025
Main Menu

Heart health to glowing skin: Why mangoes are a must-have this summer

| May 18, 2025
Heart health to glowing skin: Why mangoes are a must-have this summer

With the arrival of summer, the anticipation for one fruit in particular reaches its peak — the king of fruits, the mango. Whether enjoyed on their own, blended into a refreshing shake, or tossed into salads and desserts, mangoes are more than just delicious — they are packed with health-boosting nutrients.

While some people shy away from mangoes due to their natural sweetness, wondering if daily consumption is wise, nutrition experts agree: eating one mango a day is perfectly safe and incredibly beneficial for your overall health.

Naturally radiant skin
Rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and antioxidants, mangoes help fight oxidative stress and rejuvenate the skin. Regular consumption can contribute to a natural glow and youthful appearance.

Heart-friendly nutrients
Loaded with potassium and magnesium, mangoes help regulate blood pressure and maintain a steady heartbeat, making them a heart-healthy addition to your summer diet.

Aiding in weight management
Contrary to popular belief, mangoes don’t necessarily lead to weight gain. When eaten in moderation, a mango can actually curb hunger and improve metabolism, supporting weight loss goals.

Blood sugar control
Despite their sweetness, mangoes contain natural fiber, which prevents rapid spikes in blood sugar — especially when eaten with a balanced meal.

Easy ways to add mangoes to your daily routine
Blend into smoothies or shakes
Add chunks to yoghurt or oatmeal
Toss into summer salads
Make mango-based desserts like cheesecake or ice cream
Include in a breakfast fruit bowl
While mangoes are a delightful mix of flavour and nutrition, moderation remains key. A single mango a day can offer a world of benefits — without the guilt.

HEALTH No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Heart health to glowing skin: Why mangoes are a must-have this summer

Heart health to glowing skin: Why mangoes are a must-have this summer

With the arrival of summer, the anticipation for one fruit in particular reaches its peakRead More

World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness

World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness

ISLAMABAD, MAY 06 (DNA) — World Asthma Day was observed on Tuesday to raise awareness aboutRead More

Comments are Closed