Healthcare center organizes diabetic awareness camp

DNA

ISLAMABAD: General Practice Healthcare Centre organized an awareness health camp at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Saturday, in connection with World Diabetes Day, being observed globally on the 14th November.

The purpose of the health camp was to raise awareness on Diabetes amongst the general population by offering free blood testing and screenings. The health camp was unique in offering a panel of experts comprising of Medical Specialists, Clinical Nutritionist, Dental surgery, General Surgery, Dermatology and Podiatry, ENT and Psychology who offered free consultations, prescriptions, and advice to all patients presenting to the health camp with various health issues.

The 12-hour event also comprised of diabetes themed games and activities in which the participants received gift vouchers for various aesthetic and dental procedures. The event was attended by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus, as chief guest, who was presented with a commemorative shield, thanking him for his support and contributions towards healthcare services.

Dr. Tahira Shahid, renowned Dermatologist, TV personality, and Director of General Practice Healthcare Centre, said the aim of this camp is to screen maximum people to detect diabetic patients who do not yet know about their disease.

She said detecting diabetes early enables patients to control it by diet and lifestyle changes alone and encouraged people to avail the free screening and consultation services to address any queries they might have. On the occasion, talking to the press, CEO of General Practice, Dr. Fariha Javaid said that the organization aims to conduct many such screening programs for early detection and most of all prevention of prevalent diseases like diabetes.