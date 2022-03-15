Health facilities for CDA staff, residents being improved

DNA

Islamabad: The management of capital development authority is taking various measures to improve and enhance the health facilities for employees of CDA and residents of Islamabad. In this regard Capital Development Authority Hospital which from the last two decades had not only being run out of capacity but was also facing the shortage of staff. However, in 2020 the chairman CDA ordered to construct a new block having the capacity of nearly 200 beds to cater for more CDA employees and residents of Islamabad.

The project was started in 2020 and now it has been completed in a record time.

Moreover , the incumbent management has not only paid attention on the civil works but after the lapse of 17 years fresh Medical Officers have been appointed to raise human resource capacity of the hospital.

According to the details, newly appointed staff at CDA hospital includes 33 staff nurses, 33 MOs while 12 specialists of various medical fields have also been appointed.

The new hospital block will become functional from Thursday as the recruitment is already done and equipment is installed. The civil works had already been completed.

The SAPM on CDA and chairman addressed to the newly recruited medical doctors. Executive Director Dr Fazal e Maula were present at the occasion. The chairman CDA welcomed the new staff members and motivated them to work to the best of abilities. He advised them to take this task more than a career but as a dedication.

SAPM also thanked the chairman and CDA team for bringing up this facility in record time for residents of Islamabad.