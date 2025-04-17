Health Engineering and Minerals Show kicks off at Lahore Expo Center; Messe Frankfurt participates

Visitors at the Messe Frankfurt booth at the Health Engineering and Minerals Show gathering information about upcoming international trade fairs

Karachi, APR (DNA) 17 (DNA):The Health Engineering and Minerals Show commenced today, Thursday, April 17, at the Lahore Expo Center, and will continue until April 19, 2025. Messe Frankfurt GMBH is among the key participants of this major international event.

According to details, this is the fourth edition of the Health Engineering and Minerals Show, and it brings together more than 300 exhibitors from Pakistan along with over 600 international companies. The exhibition is expected to attract more than 10,000 trade visitors from across the globe. This event highlights the latest advancements in engineering and healthcare, while also offering a dynamic platform for innovation, collaboration, and global business opportunities.

Messe Frankfurt is participating in the exhibition for the second time and can be found at Hall No. 1, Stand 22 at the Expo Center Lahore.

Messe Frankfurt GmbH is one of the world’s largest trade show organizers, with annual sales exceeding €661 million. Of this, over €271 million—around 41%—is generated outside Germany, reflecting the company’s strong global presence. Operating in over 170 countries, it hosts more than 148 international exhibitions, attracting around 98,000 exhibitors and 4.4 million visitors in 2024 alone. The company is known for its strong international network, high-quality exhibitions, and digital expertise.

We cover the fields of textile, automotive, consumer goods, music, security and technical shows. Our most relevant shows are Heimtextil, Texworld, Apparel Sourcing, Intertextile, Automechanika, Ambiente, and Intersec.