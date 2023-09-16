He has CDs: Maulana Tariq Jameel says Salman Khan listens to his sermons

Scholar’s friend informed him about Bollywood star’s genuine interest in his speeches, as well as his collection

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel recently disclosed an unexpected connection with Bollywood icon Salman Khan. In a revealing podcast hosted by Nadir Ali, Jameel shared that Khan and his family are among the avid listeners of his insightful speeches.

The revelation came to light when Jameel mentioned that a friend of his in Lahore had informed him about Khan’s genuine interest in his sermons. The friend, who has business ties in India, allegedly had a serendipitous encounter with Salman Khan while staying in Mumbai at his business partner’s residence. During their meeting, Khan unexpectedly inquired, “Do you know Maulana Tariq Jameel?” Intrigued, the friend asked how Salman Khan was acquainted with the Islamic scholar, to which Khan proceeded to exhibit CDs of Jameel’s speeches.

The revelation sheds light on the profound influence and reach of Jameel’s speeches, transcending borders and cultures. It also underscores the universal appeal and resonance of his messages.

During the podcast, Jameel also revealed that while he’s met existing Pakistani comedians, he has not exactly seen anyone’s work. But back in the day, he would be a fan of actor and comedian Safirullah Siddiqui, commonly known by his stage name Lehri. He also remembered Rangeela (Mohammad Saeed Khan), another renowned actor and comedian of his time.

Ali went on to ask the scholar about his marriage, and whether he is okay with being married once. To this, Jameel replied that he is constantly on the move so it would have been unfair of him to not give his second spouse time, or at least, the same amount of time as his first. He went on to detail how a second or third marriage is only permitted if all the wives are treated equally.

Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.