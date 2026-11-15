HC Shaukat lauds Pak professionals’ contributions in Australia

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (DNA):Pakistan High Commissioner Irfan Shaukat appreciated the valuable contributions of Pakistani professionals in Australia and their role in strengthening professional linkages with Pakistan.

The high commissioner attended the annual dinner of the Pakistan Engineers Network (PEN) in Melbourne, a press release said on Sunday.

Irfan also commended PEN for bringing the Pakistani engineering community together and encouraged the Network to further expand its outreach and promote greater professional collaboration between Pakistan and Australia.