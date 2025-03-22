Hazrat Ali (A.R) martyrdom recounted as model of justice, Islamic teachings in Attock

Qazi Shoaib Khan

ATTOCK, MAR 22 /DNA/ – Allama Naseer Haider Qomi while addressing the procession of mourners of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S.), a Majlis-e-Shab-e-Zarb at Imambargah Panjtani, Attock City has said that Hazrat Muhammad ‘P.B.U.H’ is the city of knowledge and Ali (AS) is it’s gate . Allama Naseer Haider Qomi delivered a sermon during the gathering.

Strict security arrangements were in place for the occasion. While shedding light on the virtues of Hazrat Ali (A.S.) at Imambargah Panjtani, Allama Naseer Haider Qomi stated that remembering Ali (A.S.) is a form of worship, and narrating his virtues is a means of attaining forgiveness. He emphasized that people fail to comprehend the true value of Ali’s (A.S.) virtues, which is why the coming generations are being led astray. Allama Naseer Haider Qomi further stated that the knowledge of Ali (A.S.) was such that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) had to declare, *”I am the city of knowledge, and Ali is its gate.”* Whenever Islam faced difficult times, Ali (A.S.) emerged as its protector.

He never chased a fleeing enemy, nor did he ever strike first in battle; rather, he always allowed his opponent to make the first move. Highlighting the immense trials and tribulations faced by Hazrat Ali (A.S.), Allama Naseer Haider Qomi said that no one except Allah truly knows the extent of his hardships. Hazrat Ali (A.S.) was a perfect embodiment of Islamic teachings, and hence, his path should never be abandoned. It was his unwavering commitment to justice that led to his assassination, as people could not tolerate his fair judgment.

Allama Naseer Haider Qomi recounted the tragic event of Ali’s (A.S.) martyrdom, stating that the day arrived when the Prophet’s (P.B.U.H.) successor, the son-in-law of the Messenger, and the one born in the Kaaba went to offer Fajr (dawn) prayers in Masjid-e-Kufa. His assassin, Ibn Muljam, was already present in the mosque, lying asleep. Hazrat Ali (A.S.) woke him up and advised him to offer prayers. As soon as Ali (A.S.) went into prostration, the accursed Ibn Muljam struck his poisoned sword on his head. Upon being struck, Ali (A.S.) proclaimed, *”By the Lord of the Kaaba, Ali has succeeded!”* A cry arose in Kufa that Ali (A.S.) had been struck. People rushed toward the mosque, where a scene of sorrow unfolded. Ali (A.S.) was resting with his head in the lap of his son, Imam Hasan (A.S.).

He told Imam Hasan (A.S.), *”If I survive, I will decide my assassin’s fate myself; if not, do not harm him unjustly.”* Then he advised Imam Hasan (A.S.), *”People are gathering at the door of our house. Ask them to move back. When you take me home, my daughter Zainab (A.S.) will weep for me. I do not want her cries to reach the ears of others.”* On the 21st of Ramadan, the one born in the Kaaba, Maula-e-Kainat Ali (A.S.), departed from this world.