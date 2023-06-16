Hassanabdal Chowk, adjacent roads cleared of encroachments

ATTOCK, Jun 16 (APP): The local administration, during massive anti-encroachment drive on Friday, has cleared all the main spots especially GT and bus stand in Hassanabdal out of constructed encroachments, clearing roads for the public.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Dr Sana Ramchand, the officials from the National Highway Authority, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the police removed the encroachments from both sides of the G.T. Road at the main bus stand and adjacent areas as these encroachments were creating traffic gridlocks, causing inconvenience for the commuters. During the operation, the authorities also demolished several illegal extensions and encroachments made by shopkeepers by placing their merchandise especially, vegetables, fruit, second hand clothing and soft drink besides confiscating pushcarts placed on the roadsides. The local administration used heavy machinery to remove cemented encroachments and steel fixtures which were constructed and erected in front of various shops and plazas. A heavy contingent of police was present to deal with any untoward incident or interference from the shopkeepers and traders. Pushcart vendors were also removed from the bus stand and roads.

“We have time and again warned the vendors to remove the encroachments on their own. However, when they did not pay heed to our requests, we had to take action,” the DC said while talking to APP at the site to monitor the operation. She directed for devising an effective strategy with strict measures against constructions built without approved building plans. Replying to a question, she said that it would be ensured that no encroachment is made in the area in the future. The Deputy Commissioner said that legal action would be taken against encroachers in future and no pressure of whatsoever would be tolerated.

Responding to another question, she said that if any official of the TMA was found supporting or protecting the encroachers, action would also be taken against them. Meanwhile, TMA officials warned shopkeepers against making any encroachment in future.