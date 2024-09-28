Saturday, September 28, 2024
Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli airstrike, Hezbollah confirms

| September 28, 2024
Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli airstrike

Lebanon’s Hezbollah vows to continue the battle against Israel. Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel “in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people”. Israel said earlier on Saturday it had killed Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV started airing Quran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah’s death.

