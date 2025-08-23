Hashoo Group, CDA join forces for major tree planting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 /DNA/ – In alignment with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s nationwide annual monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, themed for the first week as “One Daughter — One Tree,” PC Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, one of Asia’s leading hospitality conglomerates, in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), organized a large-scale tree plantation drive in the green belt of Main Constitution Avenue, Islamabad. Senior management of both organizations, along with employees, actively participated in planting a wide variety of trees, reinforcing their commitment to a greener, healthier future.

The initiative drew inspiration from the Prime Minister’s vision, particularly the themes of “One Daughter – One Tree,” “Green Canopy,” “One Tree in the Name of Every Martyr,” and “Islam and Tree Plantation.” Employees planted saplings alongside their daughters, symbolizing the nurturing bond between future generations and the environment.

A green canopy promises shade, clean air, and ecological balance, while trees planted in memory of the nation’s martyrs serve as living symbols of sacrifice.

The campaign also highlighted tree plantation as an integral part of Islamic values, where caring for nature is both an act of faith and a moral duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bastien Blanc, CEO PC Hospitality – Hashoo Group, said: “Tree plantation is more than placing saplings in the soil – it is a symbol of nurturing life, growth, and future potential.

At Hashoo Group, we are deeply committed to sustainability and regenerative practices that preserve the natural beauty of Pakistan while supporting long-term tourism development. This year’s theme, One Daughter – One Tree, deeply resonates with our values.

It reminds us of the importance of nurturing both our environment and the incredible female talent across the country. Hashoo Group has long championed the empowerment of women, actively creating opportunities for them to grow, lead, and thrive within the hospitality industry.

By standing with CDA and embracing the Prime Minister’s vision, we proudly demonstrate our responsibility towards climate action and national pride. Together, we are building a greener tomorrow”

Mr. Awais Manzoor Tarar, DG Environment CDA, added: “This drive reflects the spirit of the Prime Minister’s campaign, which combines environmental responsibility with social and religious values. Every tree planted today is a step towards combating climate change and strengthening national resilience. CDA is proud to collaborate with Hashoo Group in making Islamabad greener and healthier for its citizens.”

This partnership between PC Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, and CDA underscores the importance of unity in addressing climate change, expanding forest cover, and promoting sustainable practices.

By envisioning Pakistan’s green flag mirrored in its landscapes, the plantation drive sends a powerful message that building a resilient and eco-friendly future is a shared responsibility.=DNA