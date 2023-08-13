Hashoo Group and Capital Development Authority join hands for a Greener Pakistan

Islamabad: /DNA/ – In a symbolic gesture aligning with the spirit of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Hashoo Group, the leading hospitality conglomerate, collaborated with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to orchestrate a grand tree plantation drive on August 11th. The event, attended by Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group and Mr. Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman of Capital Development Authority, along with executives from both sides, marked a remarkable step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future by planting trees along the Srinagar Highway (Rest Area), Islamabad.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 76th Independence Day, Hashoo Group and CDA recognized the significance of nurturing the environment and giving back to the country that has nurtured them. Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “Our tree plantation drive isn’t just about planting saplings; it’s a demonstration of our collective responsibility towards the environment. We are proud to stand together with CDA to safeguard the environment for future generations. Tree by Tree, We Unite.”

Mr. Murtaza Hashwani’s visionary leadership and initiatives towards a sustainable future were at the heart of this endeavour. This drive resonates with his commitment to achieving a Net Zero future and reducing carbon footprints through tangible actions. By planting trees and envisioning Pakistan’s green flag in nature, Hashoo Group and CDA set a precedent for other businesses and institutions to embrace sustainability.

Hashoo Group, a trailblazing hospitality entity, boasts an impressive portfolio of five-star, four-star, and select service hotels spread across Pakistan. Committed to growth and excellence, Hashoo Group is not only a leader in the hospitality sector but also champions the cause of quality hospitality education through Hashoo School of Hospitality Management, offering education opportunities across the country at its campuses in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The collaborative tree plantation drive exemplifies Hashoo Group’s unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, community engagement, and contributing positively to the nation’s progress.