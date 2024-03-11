Hashoo Group, AJK Govt forge strategic partnership to boost regional development

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – In a significant move to catalyze the socio-economic growth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Hashoo Group, in collaboration with the AJK Government, has announced a new partnership aimed at advancing the region’s educational, hospitality, tourism, and community development sectors. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), symbolizing a shared commitment towards the prosperity of AJK, was formalized in a ceremony at the Kashmir House, Islamabad, earlier this week with dignitaries from the AJK government and Hashoo Group’s senior leadership in attendance.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer of the Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, and Mr. Dawood Muhammad, Chief Secretary, AJK.

The collaboration aims to enhance AJK’s tourism and hospitality sectors through the educational and economic empowerment initiatives of Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and Hashoo Foundation, which offer specialized training to empower the local workforce and stimulate economic development. The multi-faceted partnership encompasses several key aspects to boost AJK’s development across various sectors and promote sustainable growth. There will be a focus on areas like education and the economic upliftment of marginalized communities and women, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to improve residents’ overall well-being.

To boost AJK’s tourism appeal, the partnership will also focus on upgrading infrastructure and services, emphasizing the integration of Hashoo Group’s prestigious Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands.

Deputy Chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group, Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, highlighted the partnership’s significance, “This partnership embodies our dedication to strengthening AJK’s potential and enriching the lives of its people through sustainable development initiatives. We aim to make significant strides in education, tourism, and community empowerment projects, especially for women. We are thrilled to collaborate with the AJK Government and look forward to a prosperous journey.”

Prime Minister AJK, Mr. Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, shared his enthusiasm: “We are grateful for Hashoo Group’s expertise and enthusiasm in uplifting our communities through education, development initiatives, and employment avenues. There is massive potential within our diverse communities, and we hope to work closely with various stakeholders to realize this potential very soon.”

AJK, celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, offers unique potential for growth and development. This self-governing territory, known for its mountain ranges, rivers, and plains, attracts tourists seeking its natural beauty and warm hospitality.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, Hotel One & Pearl Residences brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, education, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors. Complementing its corporate initiatives, Hashoo Group also gives back to the communities through the Hashoo Foundation, its sustainability arm, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.