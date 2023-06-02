Hashoo Foundation committed to strengthen Academia-Industry Linkages

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – To foster academia-industry linkages and strengthen the concept of using knowledge as resource, Hashoo Foundation has signed an MoU with Iqra National University. Through this partnership both organizations will be working closely to benefit students, enhancing their professional skills and knowledge.

Ms. Ayesha Khan, Country Director, Hashoo Foundation and Prof. Dr. Shah Jahan, Vice Chancellor Iqra National University signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Ms. Ayesha Khan, Country Director Hashoo Foundation, said that we believe in the power of learning and using knowledge to produce actionable input for the betterment of individuals and communities. Hashoo Foundation has always impacted the lives of youth by providing them with opportunities of capacity building, career development, and education. The more organizations collaborate for youth development, the greater outreach and impact for national sustainable development priorities can be achieved.

Prof. Dr. Shah Jahan, Vice Chancellor Iqra National University said that this partnership will help students in capacity building, hands-on trainings and capacity building. They will get to understand the trends and requirements of industry and upscale their skill set and knowledge. On the other hand Hashoo Foundation will get to benefit from the vibrant energies, commitment and contemporary knowledge of students.