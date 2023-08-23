Haris, Mujeeb advance in MRF tyres ICC men’s ODI player rankings

ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 (DNA) — Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has moved up to occupy a career-best 36th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after ripping through Afghanistan’s batting lineup in their opening fixture of a three-match series being played in Sri Lanka.

Rauf’s haul of five for 18 in Hambantota that helped dismiss Afghanistan for just 59 in 19.2 overs in reply to Pakistan’s total of 201, has lifted him seven places and past his previous best 42nd position attained in May this year.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has enjoyed a career-best ranking of second in the past, has advanced three places to third position after returning figures of three for 33. Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who top-scored in the match with 61 runs, has gained one slot to reach third position in the batting rankings while Mohammad Rizwan has progressed three places to 58th position.

In this week’s T20I rankings update, that takes into account performances in the three-match United Arab Emirates versus New Zealand series and the first two matches of the series between Ireland and India, New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has advanced eight places to 24th position after aggregating 129 runs.

Vriitya Anand of the UAE has gained five places to reach 56th position among batters while left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan is up 62 places to 116th in the bowling rankings. India captain Jaspreet Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have prospered after bagging two wickets each in the two matches. Bumrah has moved from 91st to 84th position while Bishnoi has gone up from 82nd to 65th.

Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie is up four places to 61st position after scoring 72 in the second match against India while Curtis Campher is up 10 places to 70th. — DNA