Hard-earned gains against terrorism won’t be allowed to reverse, vows top military brass

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 3: Amid a spike in terror incidents particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s top commanders on Tuesday took stock of threats posed by “inimical forces” and resolved that the Pakistan Army would not allow hard-earned successes against terrorism to be reversed.

The resolve comes after Army Chief General Asim Munir presided over the Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said.

In assessing the inimical forces, malicious actors, subversive proxies, and the facilitators of Pakistan’s external and internal adversaries, particularly those active in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the top commanders deliberated on a range of measures to neutralise these threats.

“The forum reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the people, will not allow the hard-earned successes against terrorism to be reversed,” it added.