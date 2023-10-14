HAPPENING NOW: Pakistan sets 192 runs target for India in high-stakes clash

Ahmedabad, OCT 14: Pakistan sets a 192-run target for India in high-stakes clash. as India remain in control of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Skipper Babar Azam scored his maiden ODI half-century against India, before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, while Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed for 20 and 36, respectively.

Later, Saud Shakeel was sent back to the pavilion by Kuldeep Yadav for a meager 6 runs, while Iftikhar Ahmed was also dismissed by the same spinner.

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 49, one run short of a half-century.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are on the ground as Green Shirts eye scoring a defendable total for their side.

“We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that,” Babar said.

“Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions,” Babar added.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: “It is a dream for us, and all of us are going to experience. It is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase.”

“We want to keep striving for the best, and come out and play every day.”

Azam’s Pakistan are looking for their first-ever World Cup win over India in front of a record crowd expected to number around 120,000 fans who will overwhelmingly be backing Rohit Sharma’s home side.

India and Pakistan are bitter adversaries and only play against each other in international tournaments due to longstanding political tensions.

Any meeting between them always raises fan interest with millions watching around the globe in a bonanza for broadcasters and sponsors.

Both teams remain unbeaten coming into the match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, named for the Indian prime minister.

Pakistan nationals were unable to secure India visas so only a handful of Pakistani fans, who have British and US passports, have turned up to watch the game.

This is Pakistan’s first match after their record World Cup chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, with Mohammad Rizwan scoring an unbeaten 131 and Abdullah Shafique making 113.

A Pakistan team hasn’t played in India since 2016 and only two of their 15-man squad had ever been in the country before the World Cup.

Security concerns saw Saturday’s match brought forward a day from its original date, which coincided with a major Hindu festival in the city.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj