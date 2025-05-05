Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi met with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaab on Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between Pakistan Railways and UAE in the freight sector, said a news release.

During the meeting, the UAE envoy expressed interest in a long-term agreement between Karachi Gateway Terminal, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, and Pakistan Railways for the development and operation of dedicated freight train services.

This proposed partnership aimed at providing a significant boost to Pakistan’s freight transportation capacity.

The UAE’s cooperation will help increase Pakistan Railways’ market share in the freight sector, enhance its multimodal transport capabilities and contribute to the modernization of its freight services.

Both the parties agreed to move forward with negotiations to finalize the framework for this collaboration.

This partnership will pave the way for improved connectivity and operational efficiency, enabling Pakistan Railways to better serve the national and regional logistics market.

The proposal reflects the UAE’s commitment to investing in Pakistan’s infrastructure, further enhancing the economic ties between the two nations.