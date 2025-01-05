Hanif Abbasi likely to get Railways ministry
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Senior PML N leader Hanif Abbasi is likely to get Railways ministry, sources confided to this agency on Sunday. Sources say Hanif Abbasi has been offered three choices Railways Ministry, Overseas and Communication ministries. Sources claim Hanif is interested in the Railways ministry.
The new cabinet ministers are likely to take oath either on January 9 or 10. Other ministerial candidates include Tala Chaudhry, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and some dissident of the PTI.
