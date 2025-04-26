Hamdard University honors 390 graduates at 18th degree ceremony

ISLAMABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – The 18th degree awarding ceremony of Hamdard University Islamabad Campus was held on Saturday. The chief guest of this prestigious event was Zumarrad Khan.

Speaking at the ceremony, renowned social leader and former head of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zumarrad Khan, advised students to use their knowledge for service. He said that this day is the result of students’ hard work, parents’ prayers, and teachers’ guidance. It is not an end but the start of a new journey.

Sharing his life experiences, he encouraged the youth to work for humanity, service, and national development. He said that Pakistan’s hospitals, schools, and orphanages need the knowledge and passion of the young generation. He added that true knowledge, when heartfelt, can light up the entire nation.

He congratulated the university administration, teachers, parents, and students on this important occasion and wished them success in the future.

Chancellor Ms. Sadia Rashid

The President of Hamdard Foundation and Chancellor of Hamdard University, Ms. Sadia Rashid, welcomed all guests, parents, teachers, and students. She said that the Presidential Award (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) she received was the result of collective efforts, and she dedicated this honor to all her colleagues.

She thanked the entire team for continuing the mission of Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Saeed and said that the educational seeds he planted have now flourished. She praised the leadership of the Vice Chancellor and the wisdom of the teachers for this success.

Congratulating the graduates, she said that today marks the beginning of their practical lives. A degree is not just a piece of paper but a symbol of intellectual growth, maturity, and self-reliance. She urged the youth to combine knowledge with action, prioritize national and social welfare, and contribute to Pakistan’s progress.

Quoting Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, she advised the youth to believe in themselves and their Creator and to stay committed to hard work. She prayed that Allah keeps their hearts and minds enlightened.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shabib-ul-Hassan

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shabib-ul-Hassan, said that Hamdard University currently offers around 35 different academic programs, including BS, MS, and PhD, across its Karachi and Islamabad campuses, with about 3,000 students in Islamabad. He stated that the university’s goal is not only to provide quality education but also to enhance global research standards, train skilled individuals, and develop responsible citizens.

He added that Hamdard University is a non-profit institution dedicated to serving Pakistan, with lower tuition fees compared to other private institutions. The university also offers merit-based scholarships, kinship scholarships, and need-based financial aid.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the university’s modern teaching methods, sustainable development goals, and efforts to reduce environmental pollution. He appealed to the government and Higher Education Commission for research funding to tackle challenges like inflation and resource shortages and to further enhance the university’s global reputation.

He thanked parents, teachers, and staff, saying that this is just the beginning of their success, with more achievements to come. He congratulated the students for their hard work and urged them to use their knowledge for the nation’s betterment.

Director General Mr. Imtiaz Haider

The Director General of Hamdard University Islamabad Campus, Mr. Imtiaz Haider, said that today’s ceremony reflects the students’ hard work, parents’ prayers, and teachers’ dedication. While celebrating success, it also reminds us of the vision of the founder, Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Saeed.

He said that Hakim Saeed believed education was a means to serve humanity, not just about gaining knowledge but also about character-building and social welfare. Hamdard University follows these principles to provide balanced and ethical education.

He shared that the Islamabad Campus has six faculties and over 35 programs with more than 3,000 students. Facilities like career counseling, wellness centers, student facilitation centers, and research offices support students’ personal and professional growth.

The university is active in teaching and research, with collaborations like IEEE and funded projects from organizations like Ignite. A recent international conference also reflected this vision.

Mr. Haider emphasized that modern education should connect learning with life, provide hands-on experiences, and encourage students to choose a “good life” over a “materialistic life.”

Paying tribute to Hakim Saeed, he said the university will continue to uphold innovation, ethics, and service to humanity in education, research, and training.

Annual Report by Director General Imtiaz Ahmad

Presenting the annual report, Director General Imtiaz Ahmad said that 390 students received degrees today:

65 from the Faculty of Management Sciences

126 from the Faculty of Engineering & Technology

147 from the Faculty of Pharmacy

52 from the Faculty of Social Sciences

Out of these, 326 were undergraduate, 63 graduate, and 1 postgraduate degrees.