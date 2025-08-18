Hamas receives new Gaza truce plan: Palestinian official

CAIRO, AUG 18: New deal calls for a 60-day truce and phased hostage release, says Palestinian official. Hamas negotiators in Cairo have received a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza calling for an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches, a Palestinian official said Monday.

“The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official said that “Hamas will hold internal consultations among its leadership” and with leaders of other Palestinian factions to review the proposal from mediators.