HAMAS leader regrets Oct 7 attack on Israel

ISLAMABAD: Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, has voiced regret over the group’s decision to launch the October 7 attack on Israel, highlighting the immense destruction it unleashed on Gaza. His striking comments, delivered in an interview with The New York Times, reveal a rare moment of introspection from a key figure within the militant organization amid the escalating conflict.

Speaking to The New York Times, Mousa Abu Marzouk said, “If I had known ahead of time about all the destruction that would follow the attack, the scope of the catastrophe that would befall us, believe me, I wouldn’t have supported it.” The admission points to the devastating impact of Israel’s military response, which has left Gaza in ruins, claiming numerous lives and intensifying an already dire humanitarian situation.

The October 7 operation triggered a fierce Israeli counteroffensive that demolished entire neighborhoods and uprooted countless families. Hamas has traditionally justified such actions as resistance against Israeli policies, but Mousa Abu Marzouk’s remarks suggest a reassessment of the toll on Palestinians. He further told The New York Times, “We didn’t expect this scale of disaster,” underscoring the unanticipated severity of the fallout.

He also tells the Times that Hamas is ready to consider proposals for disarmament: “We are ready to speak about every issue. Any issue that is put on the table, we need to speak about it.”

As the Qatar-based head of Hamas’s foreign relations office, Mousa Abu Marzouk holds a prominent role within the group. His public reflection has yet to draw an official response from Hamas, leaving analysts to ponder whether it reflects a broader sentiment or an individual viewpoint within the leadership during this protracted war.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Condemns in the Strongest Terms Israel's Expulsion of European Parliament Delegation Members

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns Israel’s outrageous decision to expel members of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Palestine and ban their entry into the occupied Palestinian territory.

Last night, Israeli airport authorities detained and subsequently expelled MEPs Rima Hassan and Lynn Boylan upon their arrival at Tel Aviv airport. Both parliamentarians were traveling as part of an official European Union delegation to Palestine. Israel, the occupying power, has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem nor legal right to deny access to Palestine, especially to official representatives on diplomatic missions.

This European delegation was scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU representative, and members of civil society in both Israel and Palestine. By preventing their entry, Israel has not only obstructed diplomatic engagement but also shown blatant disregard for the European Parliament and the European people as a whole.

Israel’s decision to deny access is a calculated move to prevent European officials from witnessing firsthand the atrocities it is committing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem. This shameful act is an affront to democratic values and international diplomatic norms.

We call on the European Parliament and the European Union to respond decisively to this provocation. Israel must face consequences for its actions. The European Parliament should impose reciprocal measures, including barring Israeli representatives from its premises. It is time for Europe to stop treating Israel as a state above the law. Accountability is essential—not only for the credibility of the European Union but also for upholding the dignity and values of its people.