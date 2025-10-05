Hamas agrees to surrender arms under international supervision

CAIRO, OCT 5: The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas has agreed to surrender its weapons under international supervision.

Significant progress has emerged in talks between Hamas and mediators in Cairo. Hamas leaders said they had informed the United States of their decision to disarm and had received guarantees, through Qatar, of Israel’s permanent withdrawal.

They said the weapons would be handed over to Palestinian and Egyptian authorities. They also said they were collecting the bodies of Israeli hostages and had requested a halt to the bombing in order to retrieve the remains. They accused Israel of obstructing President Trump’s plan through ongoing bombing and destruction.

The Hamas leadership said they were committed to ending the fighting, that they would not fall into Israel’s trap, that negotiations would proceed quickly, and that they wanted immediate peace.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump said the Gaza agreement was excellent for Israel. He said a good deal had been reached with all parties, including Arab and Muslim leaders, and that the plan with Hamas was remarkable. He added that peace was about to be established in the Middle East after 3,000 years.