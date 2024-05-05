HALF TIME: Pakistan leading against Korea by 3 goals in Azlan Shah Cup
IPOH: Pakistan hockey team is leading by 4 goals to nill till the half time in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup being played in Malaysia.
In the first half, Pakistan scored three goals while Korea could not score a goal. It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had already beaten hosts Malaysian by 5 goals to 4 in the opening match.
