Hajj sermon: Imam-e-Kaaba prays for Palestine, urges compassion

Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, the imam (prayer leader) of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, prayed for the people of Palestine during the Hajj sermon.

Around 1.5 million pilgrims from across the globe performed Waqoof-e-Arafah, the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj, at Mount Arafat today. The Day of Arafat is the most sacred day of the year, when Almighty Allah draws near to the faithful and forgives their sins.

Delivering the Hajj sermon, the Imam-e-Kaaba emphasised the importance of neighbourly care, compassion for orphans, widows, and the underprivileged, as well as kindness toward parents.

He urged Muslims to continue praying and giving zakat (alms) to support the needy. The Imam called upon Muslims to cultivate piety, gratitude, and a consistent worship of Allah.

He further emphasised the importance of the fundamental pillars of Islam.

Sheikh Humaid reminded Muslims to honour their promises, speak the truth, and uphold modesty, describing these as integral components of faith. He also emphasised that good and evil are not equal, and that responding to wrongs with good can transform enemies into close companions.

The Imam also expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for its efforts in facilitating the pilgrimage and caring for the pilgrims.

After sunset, pilgrims will head to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and the sprawling tent city of Mina, where they will gather pebbles so they can perform the symbolic stoning of the devil on Friday.