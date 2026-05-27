Hajj pilgrims perform ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual

MAKKAH, MAY 27: From dawn, crowds of Hajj pilgrims gathered in the valley of Mina, southeast of the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, to throw pebbles at pillars symbolizing the devil during the “stoning the devils” ritual.

It reenacts the Prophet Abraham’s P.B.U.H stoning of the devil at three places where Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God’s command to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

The white-robed pilgrims have been contending with searing desert heat as they perform the days-long, mostly outdoor rituals, with temperatures reaching 44C in Mecca and Mina on Wednesday.

Saudi authorities have ramped up anti-heat measures including giant fans, mist sprayers, cooled floors and trucks distributing drinking water.

More than 1.7 million people are taking part in the hajj this year, slightly up from 2025.

‘Every step enjoyable’

Despite the physical challenges, many were overjoyed to complete the pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means to do so.

“I can’t believe I’ve finished the hajj rituals,” Iraqi pilgrim Adnan Hamad, 58, told AFP, as his daughters in white abayas looked on.

“Every step was enjoyable despite the extreme hardship.”

Marwa Dahchouri, from Egypt, called the devil-stoning “a truly unique feeling.”

“It’s as if you were in paradise, or as if you’ve become a small part of it,” she said.

On Tuesday, pilgrims prayed atop Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed delivered his last sermon.

They then spent the night under the stars at Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, where they collected pebbles for the stoning.

After this ritual, the pilgrims return to Mecca for a last circumambulation of the Kaaba, the cube at the heart of the Grand Mosque toward which Muslims turn when they pray.

The Hajj’s last day is also the start of Eid al-Adha, the festival celebrating Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son before the angel Gabriel intervened and offered him a goat in Ismael’s place.

The holiday, celebrated across the Muslim world, is usually marked with the slaughter of a sheep, with the meat given to the needy.

With AFP