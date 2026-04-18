Hajj flights begin as first batch of pilgrims departs Karachi

KARACHI, APR 18: Hajj flight operations from Pakistan began early Saturday, with the first batch of pilgrims departing from Karachi at 3am via a private airline, authorities at Jinnah International Airport said.

A total of 160 pilgrims left on the inaugural flight, officials said, adding that under the Road to Makkah Project, one-time immigration for pilgrims was completed at Karachi airport before departure.

The first flight from Pakistan arrived in Madinah, where airport authorities and Hajj service providers received the pilgrims. A second Hajj flight is also expected to arrive in Madinah from Turkiye.

Separately, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will commence its Hajj operations from April 19, its spokesperson told Geo News. The airline plans to transport more than 55,000 pilgrims through 191 flights to Saudi Arabia.

Of these, around 49,000 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme, while approximately 6,000 will perform Hajj through private groups.

PIA’s Hajj flights will operate from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Quetta.

The airline’s first Hajj flight, PK-747, will depart from Sialkot to Madinah on April 19. From Faisalabad, flight PK-4003 will also leave on April 19 carrying more than 150 pilgrims.

Multan’s first Hajj flight is scheduled for April 20 with 391 pilgrims on board. Islamabad’s first flight, PK-713, will depart for Madinah on April 21.

From Quetta, the first Hajj flight will leave on April 21 carrying more than 300 pilgrims, while Karachi’s flight PK-743 will transport 391 pilgrims.

Lahore’s first Hajj flight is scheduled to depart on April 24 with over 300 pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf announced earlier this month that Hajj 2026 arrangements are fully prepared, with no extra cost for 180,000 pilgrims, including 120,000 under the government scheme and 60,000 private pilgrims.

Highlighting improvements for this year, he revealed a new Lahore-to-Saudi Arabia route to facilitate easier travel, while flights from other cities will continue as scheduled.

The minister emphasised that all operations — including flights, accommodation and transport — will be organised smoothly and efficiently to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims.

He further stated that the Ministry of Religious Affairs will closely coordinate with private companies to regulate Umrah services, accommodation, catering and transport.

“Every effort is being made to provide pilgrims with high-quality arrangements, and the ministry aims to make this year’s Hajj an exemplary experience in terms of management and facilities,” he said.

The minister also reaffirmed the strong relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, appreciating the host country’s arrangements and support for Pakistani pilgrims.

He added that Pakistan would fully utilise its Hajj quota while maintaining high standards, reflecting the commitment of both governments to facilitating a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience.

Responding to a query, he said that previously the Hajj route primarily operated from Karachi and Islamabad, and now a new Lahore-to-Saudi Arabia route has been added to facilitate easier travel, while flights from other cities will continue as scheduled.