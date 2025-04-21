Hajj conference urges pilgrims to follow Saudi code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 /DNA/ – The Hajj Conference held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Pakistan Ulema Council, International Tahzeem-e-Haramain Al-Sharifain Council and International Religious Tourism Council has appealed to the pilgrims to fully comply with the code of conduct issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, keeping in view the sanctity and respect of the Two Holy Mosques.

While addressing Annual Hajj Conference held here on Monday at Ramada Hotel, Islamabad Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Al-Ustaaz Salah Al-Mutairi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General International Tahazeem-e-Harmain Al- Sharifeen Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Sanaullah Khan, Aminullah Tahir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Bashir Ahmed, Maulana Zahid Mansoor, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi and others urged the pilgrims of Hajj to seek complete information before leaving for Hajj and Umrah so that there are no problems during the performing Hajj and Umrah.

The speakers stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been striving to serve Islam and Muslims, and strives diligently to serve the guests of Allah.

Therefore, it is also necessary for the pilgrims to fully comply with the code of conduct and Saudi laws while performing Hajj and Umrah.

The pilgrims while staying in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah should not try to stage a political gathering during Hajj and stay away to be a part of any such effort.

The Hajj Conference was attended by ambassadors of various Islamic countries, scholars and Ulemas Mashayh of all schools of thought and the representatives of Hajj organizers in Pakistan.

The code of conduct issued at the Hajj conference states that no bookings should be made from any unregistered Hajj and Umrah group, online groups, those living in Saudi Arabia should not perform Hajj without a permit, as Hajj without a permit is not permissible in accordance of Sharia and law.

The code of conduct states that when leaving for Hajj or Umrah, one should make their intention purely for Allah, that this Hajj or Umrah is for Allah Almighty and its purpose is not to show off or show off to the world, and pilgrims should avoid videos and pictures of worship as much as possible.

Before leaving for Hajj and Umrah, one should obtain complete information about Hajj and Umrah. If one does not obtain information, then one should definitely seek guidance from someone knowledgeable during the journey so that there are no difficulties in the rituals of Hajj and Umrah and one should not be afraid of seeking information.

At the time of leaving for Hajj or Umrah, organize the Hajj and Umrah journey under the guidance of the procedures and regulations set by the Ministry of Religious Affairs or the instructors of the Hajj and Umrah group, even if there is something against your mood in it.

The basic objective of Hajj and Umrah is to sacrifice one’s ego and arrogance and present oneself before Allah, the Almighty, and to acknowledge and express that I am Your servant and You are my Creator and I have to live according to Your command and I am adopting the orders and instructions of Your Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and abandoning worldly pleasures and adopting these two white sheets with Takbeer of Labaik Allahuma Labbaik.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and the Ministry of Interior have always strived to create maximum facilities for pilgrims. Instead of worrying about delays at the airport and in departure process from the airport, remember Allah, say Labaik Allahuma Labaik, and recite Durood Shareef frequently. And realize and understand that difficulties arise during Hajj and patience in the face of these difficulties will lead to the rewards of Hajj.

The code of conduct of Hajj Conference states that it is obligatory for pilgrims to fully comply with the laws of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and the Ministry of Interior while in Makkah and Madinah. If millions of people do not abide by the law and try to spend their time according to their own wishes and intentions, this will create chaos and disorder, which is strictly prohibited by the Quran and Sunnah.

The code of Conduct states that not to try to create a political stage and gathering in Saudi Arabia, especially in Makkah, Madinah, Mina and Arafat, during Hajj and do not be a part of any such effort.

The basic aim of such forces is to destroy the peace of the Two Holy Mosques and create difficulties for the pilgrims.

Therefore the pilgrims should stay away from individuals, groups, and parties who do this, and if one comes to know of anything like this, inform your group leader and do not pay attention to rumors.

While visiting and going from Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, clearly understand the instructions of your group leader, do not act in any haste, because if an accident occurs due to haste, God forbid, who will be responsible for it?

Similarly, on the issue Rami-Jamarat, keep in mind the instructions of the scholars and group leader participating in the caravan and do not act in haste.

On the issue of Rami- Jamarat, keep in mind the facilities that the scholars and grand muftis have allowed for women, the sick, and the weak in the light of Islamic law, and when Allah Almighty has provided facilities for you, then you should adopt these facilities and not create problems for yourself.

Begging and carrying drugs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a very serious crime. Pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims should stay away from such activities.

A resolution was adopted in the conference, which said that the scholars and Ulemas Mashaykh of all the religious schools of thought of our beloved country Pakistan, leaders of political and religious parties, representatives of Hajj organizers, pay tribute to the services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Islam and Muslims.

Without a doubt, the changes that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is bringing for the pilgrims are commendable.

We make it clear that all pilgrims, including Pakistan, their organizers and governments, are committed to implementing the Hajj policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At present, 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims are facing difficulties in performing the Hajj this year due to lack of understanding of the modern system and some difficulties in transferring funds from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, most Pakistani organizers also misunderstood the last date of February 14, for which the people of Pakistan apologize.

We are grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for restoring the quota of 10,000, but the 67,000 pilgrims , which are still outside the Hajj system and are suffering from severe anxiety. We appeal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, to show special compassion and grant special permission for 67,000 pilgrims this year only so that 67,000 pilgrims can perform Hajj this year.

We pay tribute to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, for their services regarding Hajj.